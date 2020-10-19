BTIG Research Boosts D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $92.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DHI. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.78.

DHI stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 229.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

