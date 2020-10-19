Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BFST has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $35.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 million. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 3,200 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 39.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

