CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Shares Gap Up to $27.69

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.69, but opened at $30.00. CAI International shares last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 173 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CAI International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get CAI International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $486.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. CAI International had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts forecast that CAI International Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CAI International by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 143,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CAI International by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 63,210 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in CAI International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 405,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 51,452 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CAI International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 396,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in CAI International by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 42,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.