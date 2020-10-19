Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.93.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 38.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.1% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.