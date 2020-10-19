Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Receives $68.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

CATC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

CATC opened at $61.70 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

