Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Lowered by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.