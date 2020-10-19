Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CP opened at $325.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $327.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.16 and a 200-day moving average of $264.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.71.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

