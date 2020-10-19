Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (CP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) to post earnings of C$4.29 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

TSE:CP opened at C$428.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$398.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$357.40. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$424.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Benchmark upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$398.00 to C$438.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$391.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

