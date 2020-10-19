Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s current price.

CPLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $143.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.34. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

