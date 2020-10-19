CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a report released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.88.

KMX opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 254,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $24,864,292.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 466,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,553,318.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 5,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $555,669.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,292 shares of company stock valued at $30,201,133 over the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in CarMax by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,865,000. Makaira Partners LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 583,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CarMax by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200,720 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

