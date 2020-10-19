CarMax (NYSE:KMX) & FFP Marketing (NYSE:FFPM) Head to Head Contrast

FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FFP Marketing and CarMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A CarMax 3.76% 19.23% 3.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FFP Marketing and CarMax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A CarMax 2 1 14 1 2.78

CarMax has a consensus target price of $103.44, indicating a potential upside of 10.35%. Given CarMax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarMax is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FFP Marketing and CarMax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CarMax $20.32 billion 0.76 $888.43 million $5.33 17.59

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

Volatility & Risk

FFP Marketing has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarMax has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarMax beats FFP Marketing on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFP Marketing Company Profile

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 29, 2020, it operated approximately 216 stores and 2 new car franchises. CarMax, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

