Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) vs. EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Critical Comparison

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Carriage Services alerts:

This table compares Carriage Services and EVI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $274.11 million 1.57 $14.53 million $1.20 20.04 EVI Industries $235.80 million 1.47 $770,000.00 N/A N/A

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of EVI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Carriage Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of EVI Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and EVI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 1.83% 10.69% 2.22% EVI Industries 0.33% 0.90% 0.49%

Volatility & Risk

Carriage Services has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Carriage Services and EVI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carriage Services currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.74%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Summary

Carriage Services beats EVI Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 186 funeral homes in 29 states; and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.