carVertical Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last week, carVertical has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $14,137.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00261034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00093392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.01376879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00150152 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

