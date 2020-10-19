Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $261.15 million, a PE ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.85.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,219.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 213,719 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 876,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,867.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 233,719 shares of company stock worth $1,657,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

