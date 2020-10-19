Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $983.51 million, a PE ratio of 454.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $1,287,520.00. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 25,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $1,190,559.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,941 shares of company stock worth $27,821,561. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

