Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLTFF opened at $1.48 on Friday. Celtic has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising and Multimedia, and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

