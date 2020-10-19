Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.69. Centogene shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 7,891 shares traded.

CNTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kempen & Co initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $215.69 million and a PE ratio of -8.35.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centogene by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Centogene by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,352,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

