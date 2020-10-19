Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Century Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $393.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05. Century Bancorp has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $93.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 511 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,154.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,300,802.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $68,787.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 847,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,175,657.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,945 in the last ninety days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

