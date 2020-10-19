Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHPRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.60.

OTCMKTS:CHPRF opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

