ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $16.72 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.37.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,817.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,216 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,732. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

