Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253,447 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $52,425,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Chevron by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 753,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $72.60. 194,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,156,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

