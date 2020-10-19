Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $52,425,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 53.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,644,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.15. 125,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,156,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Securiti reduced their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

