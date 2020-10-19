Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.13.

CHWY stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -122.25 and a beta of -0.05. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $74.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $1,557,638.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,015.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 512,920 shares of company stock valued at $29,303,934. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,536,000 after purchasing an additional 204,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,084,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after purchasing an additional 797,563 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

