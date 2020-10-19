Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

C traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.03. 491,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,479,057. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

