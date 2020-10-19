Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 308.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. 51,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.96.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

