Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives $16.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIVB. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Civista Bancshares from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 315.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

