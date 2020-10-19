Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 7.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $267.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

