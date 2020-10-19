Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $2,871,352.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $2,871,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,600 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $2,899,962.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $1,836,695.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,732,905.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $1,903,625.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $5,760,345.00.

NYSE:NET opened at $58.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion and a PE ratio of -89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $61.86.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. William Blair started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.41.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

