CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.98. CLPS Incorporation shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 849 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CLPS Incorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLPS)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.