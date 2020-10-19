CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) & Smartsheet (NASDAQ:SMAR) Financial Analysis

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CLPS Incorporation and Smartsheet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Smartsheet 0 6 8 0 2.57

Smartsheet has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Given Smartsheet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Smartsheet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $64.93 million 0.85 -$3.27 million N/A N/A Smartsheet $270.88 million 25.01 -$95.94 million ($0.82) -68.49

CLPS Incorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet.

Risk & Volatility

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 3.91, meaning that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Smartsheet -34.08% -20.90% -13.67%

Summary

Smartsheet beats CLPS Incorporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS, as well as sells product and third part software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

