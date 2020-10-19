Cocrystal Pharma (NYSE:COCP) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Cocrystal Pharma (NYSE:COCP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $1.06. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 41,663 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Cocrystal Pharma (NYSE:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.