Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $93.00.

CCOI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Cogent Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.13.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.73.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $471,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $472,846,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,711,000 after buying an additional 80,921 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,304,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,411,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 39.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 418,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,407,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

