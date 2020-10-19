Cohen Klingenstein LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $27,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 345,187 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,269,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 252,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,352.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,688 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.81. 4,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

