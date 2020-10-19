Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 1.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $28,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $204.12. 146,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,670,150. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

