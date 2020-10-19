Cohen Klingenstein LLC Trims Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 1.7% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $29,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $144.45. 25,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.41. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.