Comerica (CMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.78. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

