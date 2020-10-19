Comparing Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Broadstone Net Lease and Duke Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 0 7 0 3.00 Duke Realty 0 5 7 0 2.58

Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.43%. Duke Realty has a consensus target price of $39.10, suggesting a potential upside of 0.62%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Duke Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Duke Realty $973.76 million 14.79 $428.97 million $1.44 26.99

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A Duke Realty 39.78% 7.38% 4.40%

Summary

Duke Realty beats Broadstone Net Lease on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadstone Net Lease

There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

