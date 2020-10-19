Comparing Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digital Locations and Veolia Environnement, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A Veolia Environnement 2 0 5 0 2.43

Profitability

This table compares Digital Locations and Veolia Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Locations N/A N/A -5,005.76% Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Digital Locations has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veolia Environnement has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Locations and Veolia Environnement’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Locations $20,000.00 62.28 $2.94 million N/A N/A Veolia Environnement $30.11 billion 0.39 $699.89 million $1.40 14.79

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Locations.

Summary

Veolia Environnement beats Digital Locations on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement S.A. designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking wateVeolia r and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure. It also provides waste collection, waste material recovery, waste-to-energy, organic waste material recovery, hazardous waste treatment, dismantling and remediation, urban cleaning, and industrial maintenance and cleaning services. In addition, the company engages in the operation and maintenance of heating and cooling networks; development of energy services to reduce the energy consumption and CO2 emissions of buildings; and optimization of industrial utilities, as well as energy use related to processes and industrial buildings. It offers drinking water to 100 million people; wastewater services to 61.3 million people; and waste collection services to 39.6 million people, as well as heating and cooling services to 8.1 million people. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement S.A. in 2003. Veolia Environnement S.A. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Aubervilliers, France.

