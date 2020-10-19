Comparing Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and China Networks International (NASDAQ:CNWHF)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Travelzoo and China Networks International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Travelzoo presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 49.01%. Given Travelzoo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than China Networks International.

Risk and Volatility

Travelzoo has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Networks International has a beta of -13.86, indicating that its stock price is 1,486% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of China Networks International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and China Networks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98% China Networks International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travelzoo and China Networks International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.77 $4.16 million $0.34 22.21 China Networks International N/A N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than China Networks International.

Summary

Travelzoo beats China Networks International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

