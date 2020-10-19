CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CEIX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 million, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.73. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.39). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $162.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 60.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 120.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.