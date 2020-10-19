Contrasting Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) & Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) and Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Bank of China pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of China has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 12.50% 149.63% 12.48% Bank of China 20.41% 9.73% 0.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Bank of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.26 billion 2.14 $268.12 million N/A N/A Bank of China $87.67 billion 1.10 $19.39 billion $1.58 5.20

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bank of China shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bank of China 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Bank of China on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults. It also provides toilet paper, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, and intimate wipes for women; and dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, and industrial cleaning cloths for professional use. Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V. offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebÃ©, Evenflo, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Cottonelle, PÃ©talo, Suavel, Vogue, Delsey, Kotex, Kleenex, Depend, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark Professional, Blumen, and Escudo brands. The company also exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V. is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. It operates approximately 11,699 institutions, including 11,142 institutions in Chinese mainland; and 557 institutions in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and other countries. The company is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. Bank of China Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.