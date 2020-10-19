Contrasting Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) and VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) and VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Summer Infant has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Infant and VirTra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Infant -1.51% -12.69% -0.81% VirTra -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summer Infant and VirTra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Infant $173.18 million 0.25 -$4.16 million N/A N/A VirTra $18.71 million 1.65 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -398.00

VirTra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summer Infant.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Summer Infant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of VirTra shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summer Infant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of VirTra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Summer Infant and VirTra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00

VirTra has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.75%. Given VirTra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VirTra is more favorable than Summer Infant.

Summary

VirTra beats Summer Infant on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names. The company sells its products directly to retailers through own direct sales force and a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and distributors; and through partner's Websites and its summerinfant.com Website, as well as indirectly through international distributors, representatives, and retail customers. Summer Infant, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil Kits, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. In addition, the company provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to each, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

