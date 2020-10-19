Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $380.39. 24,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.70. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

