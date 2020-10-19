Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86,828 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after buying an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.84. The stock had a trading volume of 38,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,618. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

