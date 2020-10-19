Couchain (COU) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Couchain has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $11,202.25 and $4.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00037746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.94 or 0.04924411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Couchain (COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,499,005,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

