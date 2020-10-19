Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.87 ($53.96).

ETR 1COV traded up €0.69 ($0.81) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €44.44 ($52.28). The company had a trading volume of 2,250,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.51. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

