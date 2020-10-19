Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 125 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

BARC stock opened at GBX 101.80 ($1.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.04.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary bought 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

