Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €47.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.49 ($51.17).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €32.21 ($37.89) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.10 and a 200-day moving average of €33.00. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

