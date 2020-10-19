Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

VNT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $28.26 on Friday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

