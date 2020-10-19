Credit Suisse Group Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $179.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.37.

CAT stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $170.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after buying an additional 190,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after buying an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

